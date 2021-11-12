Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
X Factor star Katie Waissel praises ambulance crew after suspected heart attack

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 3:27 pm
Katie Waissel (Ian West/PA)
Katie Waissel (Ian West/PA)

Former X Factor star Katie Waissel has praised ambulance services after being taken to hospital following a suspected heart attack.

The singer revealed the incident on Instagram with a picture that appeared to show her in hospital.

The image also featured part of a Daily Mail article reading “NHS on its knees”.

Katie Waissell
(Katie Waissel/PA)

But Waissel said the medical team that helped her were “beyond impeccable” and she was grateful for ongoing care in hospital.

She wrote: “Let me tell you, I was taken by ambulance yesterday for a suspected heart attack and @nhs @ldn_ambulance Watford general AND the ambulance services were / are amazing.

“I was initially told there was a wait by the ambulance call centre, but an ambulance was at my door within minutes.

“The entire team at Watford were / are beyond impeccable, and I am so grateful for your continued help!!

“So with this, if you’re experiencing a life threatening emergency, do not hesitate to call 999, they WILL come for you!!!”

Waissel competed on The X Factor in 2010 and was a Celebrity Big Brother housemate in 2016.

