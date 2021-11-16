Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 announces line-up for its inclusion festival

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 12:27 pm
The Jeremy Kyle Show (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The Jeremy Kyle Show (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Spice Girl star Melanie Brown and poet Lemn Sissay will take part in Channel 4’s Inclusion Festival.

The event, on Thursday, will bring together talent from across the UK television industry including senior figures from fellow broadcasters including ITV and the BBC.

Channel 4 said the festival will explore the challenges facing the sector as well as people’s experiences of exclusion and the changes required to make television more accessible to under-represented groups.

Melanie Brown interview
Melanie Brown (Matt Crossick/PA)

Poet, author and broadcaster Sissay will deliver the keynote speech which will include “a moving insight into his life, experiences and thoughts on inclusion”.

Brown, meanwhile, will take part in a discussion with presenter Steph McGovern about the things the broadcasting sector could learn from the music world.

She said: “Music is slightly different because black musicians, black artists, people of colour are very respected.

“And they have been since way back since from Motown days, from Aretha Franklin, it’s more of an accepting environment.”

A panel chaired by TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan will look at the lessons learned from the Paralympic Games and how the industry can achieve inclusivity for disabled talent.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Lemn Sissay (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The festival will also include interviews with Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, president of Viacom CBS Networks in the UK and Australia Maria Kyriacou and BBC director-general Tim Davie.

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “Channel 4’ s transformative coverage of the Paralympics has shown how television has the power to bring about societal change and shift public perceptions around disability, and this year’s Black to Front project represents a major step forward for Black representation in front of and behind the camera.

“The onus is on us, senior leaders within the industry, to deliver systemic change so broadcasting can become genuinely inclusive and representative of all the audiences we serve.”

The festival starts at 10am on Thursday November 18. Viewers can register online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal