Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Katya Jones says she and Nicola Adams ‘started something big’

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 9:59 am
Katya Jones paired with Nicola Adams last year (BBC/PA)
Katya Jones paired with Nicola Adams last year (BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has said she hopes her stint on the dancing series with Nicola Adams “started something big”.

The professional dancer, 32, made history as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing alongside boxer Adams last year, but their journey was cut short after Jones tested positive for Covid-19 and they were forced to leave the series early.

This year has seen former Bake Off star John Whaite paired with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe in the first all-male duo.

Strictly Come Dancing
Katya Jones with Nicola Adams (BBC/PA)

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Jones said: “We only did three weeks… But I’d like to think it started something big.

“And the message that she (Nicola) wanted to deliver was heard, and now John and Johannes (have) taken over.

“For me, I think what’s exciting to see is because we didn’t get to do many different dances, but they are doing so well.

“And we’ve seen this dynamic in this partnership with different levels, they’ve done masculine dances, they’ve done intimate dances, fun (dances).

“It just shows how many levels… I just think they are just dancing. But really, it means so much to so many people.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Jones was paired with Adam Peaty for this year’s series (BBC/PA)

Jones also addressed performing alongside Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 26, during this year’s series, describing it as “absolutely phenomenal”.

They were the sixth couple to leave the BBC One competition after ending up in the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Jones said: “I mean, even just looking at these photos and talking through, this is my sixth year, I had six incredible partners.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal