Bafta appoints new vice-president for television

Bafta has appointed Dame Pippa Harris, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, as its vice-president for television.

The ambassadorial role will see the veteran film and TV executive promote the academy’s charitable work globally.

Dame Pippa established Neal Street Productions in 2003 alongside Sir Sam Mendes and Caro Newling, with its recent projects including the Oscar-winning First World War film 1917 and The Lehman Trilogy for the National Theatre.

She has worked with Bafta for more than 10 years and joined the board of trustees as deputy chair of the film committee in 2011.

Dame Pippa said: “I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of Bafta’s vice-presidents.

“I believe passionately in the work which the charity is doing to widen participation in film, games and television.

“It is also a pivotal moment for our industry in terms of working in a more sustainable way, and the Bafta albert consortium has a leading role to play in this.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to continue actively supporting the organisation in my new role.”

Former vice-presidents for television include ex-BBC and Channel 4 boss Lord Grade, media executive Sophie Turner Laing and most recently broadcaster Greg Dyke.

Bafta appoints up to three vice-presidents across film, games and television, with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli currently overseeing film and David Gardner on games.

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry said: “I have had the absolute pleasure of working with Pippa since she joined the Bafta Film Committee in 2008, and am so delighted that Pippa has agreed to become Bafta’s vice-president for television.

“Pippa is so passionate about Bafta and has been essential to much of who we are, and what we do, today.

“Pippa has worked tirelessly to support the Bafta fundraising campaign, enabling us to realise our dream and redevelop our London headquarters, which will in turn allow us to dramatically expand our new talent activity.

“Pippa has been actively involved in many of our talent initiatives including Elevate, Breakthrough and our scholarship schemes, making sure that talented people get the recognition and support to achieve their potential, and ensuring a more representative future for our industries.”

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said: “Since 2014, I have served on Bafta’s board with Pippa.

“I was deputy chair to her in 2019, and then in my first year as chair in 2020, Pippa was my deputy.

“I have come to know and truly admire Pippa for her outstanding leadership, endless empathy, shining creativity and fierce determination.”