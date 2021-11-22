Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Z-Cars and Doctor Who actor Bernard Holley dies aged 81

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 1:30 pm
Bernard Holley (Toby Hadoke/PA)
Bernard Holley (Toby Hadoke/PA)

Actor Bernard Holley, known for his roles in BBC police series Z-Cars and Doctor Who, has died aged 81, his family confirmed.

Holley became a household name during the late 1960s and early 1970s at the height of Z-Cars’ popularity, starring as Pc Newcombe in 277 episodes.

He also played two separate roles in Doctor Who, as Peter Haydon in The Tomb Of The Cybermen episode in 1967 and alien villain Axos in The Claws Of Axos in 1971.

Holley was also a reader on children’s television series Jackanory between 1974 and 1991.

Long-term friend and fellow actor Toby Hadoke said: “(Bernard) was an actor whose easy naturalism made small screen acting look easier than it is.

“It’s no surprise he made TV his home so early on and that directors went to him again and again.

“He was always totally believable, communicating a lot by doing very little and he had a natural warmth and charm that made him easy to watch and a likeable performer.

“He was such a reliable and welcome presence I think everyone thought they kind of knew him.”

Holley, who was born on August 9 1941, died on Monday morning following a long-term illness.

He is survived by his wife Jean, to whom he was married for more than 50 years, their son Michael, grandchildren Marley and Isla and five brothers and two sisters.

