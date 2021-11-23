Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield join other famous faces at ITV Palooza

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:27 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 10:03 pm
Holly Willoughby attending the ITV Palooza (PA)
Holly Willoughby attending the ITV Palooza (PA)

Partners in crime Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joined other household names in daytime programming for the 2021 ITV Palooza.

The pair appeared alongside a host of famous faces from the channel’s biggest shows including Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, and Dermot O’Leary.

Queen guitarist Brian May and his wife, actress Anita Dobson were among other celebrities pictured at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank, in London, as was singer Olly Murs.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid donned a sheer black lace top and fitted black skirt (Ian West/PA)

Both This Morning hosts opted for classic outfits, with Willoughby in a black off-shoulder fitted dress and Schofield in a checked grey suit jacket.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid donned a sheer black lace top and fitted black skirt for the event.

May wore a teal trench coat and vibrant orange scarf, while his wife wore a glittery red dress and matching shoes.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Brian May and his wife, actress Anita Dobson (Ian West/PA)

Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling were reunited with former show winners and contestants at the Palooza.

Whitmore wore a burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline with puff sleeves, and Stirling went for an open collar black and white patterned shirt and suit.

Winners of the show’s latest series Liam Reardon and Millie Court cuddled up together, with Court in a pale blue floral strapless dress with a multi-tiered skirt.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Love Island host Whitmore wore a burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline with puff sleeves (Ian West/PA)

The final’s other couples, Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were also pictured together.

Both Burrows and Winter sparkled in a sequined red backless dress with a golden box-clutch and glittery silver strapless dress respectively.

Kamwi wore a stunning bejewelled dress with matching necklace and elbow-length black gloves.

Fellow contestant Liberty Poole brought a winter vibe to the event with a dark sequined floor-length, with panels and forest-like detail on the sleeves.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Winners of the latest series of Love Island, Liam Reardon and Millie Court (Ian West/PA)

Former contestant Doctor Alex George, who is due to present a new series about mental health in children, attended wearing a midnight velvet suit jacket.

