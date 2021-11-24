Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Chase star Paul Sinha felt ‘relief’ when diagnosed with Parkinson’s

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 9:17 pm
The Chase star Paul Sinha (Ian West/PA)
The Chase star Paul Sinha has said he felt “relief” after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 49.

The professional quizzer, dubbed “The Sinnerman” on the hit ITV game show, was diagnosed with the neurological disease in 2019.

In the same year, he got married and became British Quiz Champion Of The Year.

Discussing his diagnosis, the comedian told 5 News: “There was a slight sense of relief that I could get on with my life because I knew that something was going horribly wrong, and it was more a relief of ‘now that I know what it is, I can sort of own it’.

“Before the diagnosis I was trundling along, now there’s a sense of urgency to just get things done.

“There is more a sense of don’t waste your time, don’t do things that you don’t enjoy, don’t listen to music that you don’t like, there’s more of an urgency to it.”

When asked about his positive mental attitude following the diagnosis, Sinha added: “It’s not an act of courage, it’s an act of pragmatism.

“If you’ve got a disease process, you are going to live a better life if you treat it with good spirits rather than bad.

“The better your mental health, the more fit you are to deal with what the physical side throws at you.

“Things will get worse but I don’t know when they’ll get worse, and therefore I deal with things on a day-to-day situation and my day-to-day situation is I’m not that physically disabled that I can’t get on with my life.”

The former doctor explained that he did not create a bucket list after the diagnosis, but instead he was enjoying life.

“I’ve been to all the places that I really want to go, and I have done the things that I really want to do, for me now, it’s more, in a broader sense, enjoying life, embracing life and enjoying the company of great people,” he told 5 News.

Listen to the full interview with Sian Williams on 5 News on Channel 5.

