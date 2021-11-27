Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Revel Horwood returns to Strictly ballroom after positive Covid test

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 7:43 pm
Craig Revel Horwood is back on the judges’ desk on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)
Craig Revel Horwood has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel after he was absent last week following a positive Covid test.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo, who filled in for him last week, has also returned to take the seat of Motsi Mabuse, who has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Mabuse previously said she had been informed she had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and would normally be exempt from isolation because she is double vaccinated and has had a booster, but her German vaccines are not recognised in the UK.

Opening the show on Saturday night, host Claudia Winkleman said: “Welcome back Craig, we missed you.

“And on the subject of missing judges, sadly Motsi can’t be with us this weekend because she has been notified by NHS track and trace.

“Government guidelines mean she cannot travel back to the UK until next week.”

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice were first to take to the floor with a paso doble to a dramatic rendition of California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told her: “What a way to open the show, you are a class act.

“You are not resting on any laurels of what you have done before, you are bringing it week in and week out.”

Anton Du Beke added: “I thought it was marvellous, your work is so clean, your intensity is good, I just love watching you dance.”

Revel Horwood, proved his absence has not weakened his tough stance, saying he thought her performance was “a little upright and stiff”.

Addressing her in sign language, Erivo told Ayling-Ellis: “I think you are fierce, it was wonderful, you have this power in you.”

They were given a total score of 33.

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker performed a rumba with partner Nadiya Bychkova to Desperado by Eagles.

Du Beke and Erivo both described it as “gorgeous”, but Revel Horwood said: “It was jolty, the hip action was non-existent.

“You wiggled your hips, anyone can do that. You were marching it and stomping.

“However, I thought it was a lot better than I had expected, I can see you have been working extremely hard and I will give you an extra point for that.”

Ballas disagreed with Revel Horwood, saying: “You were classic and cool as a very tall cucumber.”

They were given a total score of 31.

