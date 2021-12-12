Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who is I’m A Celebrity champion Danny Miller?

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 11:53 pm
Danny Miller won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been crowned king of the castle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The soap star, 30, triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third, during the final at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

Miller started his career in children’s drama series Grange Hill in 2007 but is best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap Emmerdale.

He has featured on and off for the past 13 years, and has picked up numerous awards for the role, including three British Soap Awards for best actor in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Miller has also received four National Television Award nominations for serial drama performance over the years.

As Dingle, he has been involved in some of Emmerdale’s most headline-grabbing storylines, such as coming to terms with his sexuality as a gay man, a suicide attempt and self-harm.

Just before he entered the Welsh castle, the actor announced he was leaving his long-standing role so he could focus on his fiancee and newborn son.

Miller is engaged to Steph Jones and they welcomed their son Albert on October 25.

During the final episode, Miller told presenters Ant and Dec he had gone on the show to secure his child’s future financially.

He said: “I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn’t financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that.

“It would set me and my family up. I feel like I have done it. I feel proud of myself and I hope my family are as well.”

Miller also played Prince Charming in a pantomime production of Cinderella in Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in 2012, as well as featuring in the 2013 TV series Lightfields, police drama Scott & Bailey in 2013, 2014’s Jamaica Inn and thriller film Cruel Summer in 2016.

