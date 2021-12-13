Frankie Bridge: I’ve learnt how silly I am

Singer Frankie Bridge has said she enjoyed acting as the “naughty sister” in camp on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pop star, 32, was first to leave the castle during Sunday night’s grand final at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

Reminiscing on her experience, she said: “If I’m honest I don’t think I’ll miss the castle… For me the cold was a big thing in Wales, we were cold every day all day.

“I’ll definitely miss being with all the guys and making new memories every day, a time in my life that I’m never going to get to repeat again which is an amazing thing, but also a sad thing in a way, which is a feeling that I didn’t know that I would feel when I was in there.

“I have learnt that I’m really silly and I can be really childish. I just think in that situation it could go either way. You could kind of let your being homesick and fear of trials get on top of you, and sometimes they did.

“But also you could kind of take the moment and try and laugh as much as possible. I definitely did that – me, Danny (Miller), Snoochie and Matty (Lee), we kind of took on the role as the naughty brothers and sisters in camp, which was really fun.

“I don’t always get to do that at home being a mum of two so I really enjoyed that.”

In making the final and placing third, Bridge beat her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016 and came fifth.

On her exit from the show, Bridge said: “It feels amazing, it feels weird to not be going back in but I’m very much looking forward to getting home and seeing Wayne and the boys and the dogs.

“I’ve already told them that they have to be on the sofa and no-one’s allowed to leave.”

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, 30, was crowned king of the castle in the final episode of the ITV programme, after braving some 20 days.

Bridge said: “I knew from the moment that Danny stepped into the castle that he was going to be the king. So it was absolutely no surprise to me and I think fully deserved.

“He was like my big brother in there who’s really kind, really funny and he loves the show so I’m just really pleased for him and I think he looks great in a flowery crown.”

When asked whether she noticed anything haunted about the castle, she said: “No, other than the sound of Simon (Gregson’s) farts. I feel sorry for the next person that sleeps in his bed.”

Bridge added that she was “looking forward” to getting back on the Loose Women panel and would like to see Kaye Adams next in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“Kaye gives me a lot of grief, we have good banter together so I would quite like to see her in there to be honest, mainly because she has got to see me squeal and squirm.”