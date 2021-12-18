Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing engaged to Sophie Habboo

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 6:49 pm
Jamie Laing (left) and Sophie Habboo (David Parry/PA)
Jamie Laing (left) and Sophie Habboo (David Parry/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has revealed he is engaged to girlfriend and co-star Sophie Habboo.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 33, revealed he popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.

Sharing photos and videos of the pair together on Instagram, in which Habboo is wearing a baseball cap reading Mrs Laing-to-be, he wrote: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie.”

In a post on his story, he added: “Couldn’t be happier! And in the place where we had out first date @RosewoodLondon.

“Just the most special evening.”

Another photo shows Habboo in bed surrounded by bouquets of white roses holding a bottle of champagne.

She wrote on Instagram: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!!

“I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @jamielaing.”

Laing was swiftly congratulated by co-stars from both Made In Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing, with Oliver Proudlock writing: “Love you bro!!! U did it!! Come onnnnnn…..YEAH BABY!!!”

Georgia Toffolo wrote: “Oh I’m so pleased, how wonderful.”

Strictly professional Neil Jones added: “Yes yes yes. Congratulations you two I’m soooo happy for you both.”

