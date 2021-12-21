Adrian Chiles broke wind ‘very loudly’ while training for Strictly special

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adrian Chiles has admitted he accidently farted “very loudly” while training for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The TV presenter said his partner, professional dancer Jowita Przystal, had pretended not to notice.

Writing in The Sun newspaper, Chiles, 54, described his Strictly journey ahead of the all-star festive competition, due to air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The pair will be performing an American smooth to a rendition of White Christmas by Otis Redding.

“(Przystal) really didn’t have a lot to work with. I had literally zero experience of proper dancing, not a single step,” he wrote.

“This woman meant business. So, off we went, from the very beginning.

“She looked on, at a safe distance, counting one-two-three, one-two-three, one-two-three, over and over again as I galumphed my way through the most basic waltz step, forwards, backwards and in circles, until I didn’t know my right from left or which way was up.”

He continued: “The following morning we began with the big lift she’d planned for us.

“Given my significant weight advantage, this was the one bit I was confident about.

“Such was my enthusiasm, the first time I executed the lift I’m afraid I inadvertently broke wind very loudly. I’d eaten breakfast too quickly.

“Being a pro, (Przystal) pretended not to notice.”

Chiles will be joined on the programme by five other celebrities; First Dates host Fred Sirieix, comedian Mel Giedroyc, Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, platinum-selling pop star Anne-Marie and newsreader Moira Stuart.