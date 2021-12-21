Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adrian Chiles broke wind ‘very loudly’ while training for Strictly special

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 6:37 am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY DECEMBER 11 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Jowita Przysta and her dance partner Adrian Chiles who are taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Issue date: Saturday December 11, 2021.

Adrian Chiles has admitted he accidently farted “very loudly” while training for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The TV presenter said his partner, professional dancer Jowita Przystal, had pretended not to notice.

Writing in The Sun newspaper, Chiles, 54, described his Strictly journey ahead of the all-star festive competition, due to air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The pair will be performing an American smooth to a rendition of White Christmas by Otis Redding.

“(Przystal) really didn’t have a lot to work with. I had literally zero experience of proper dancing, not a single step,” he wrote.

“This woman meant business. So, off we went, from the very beginning.

“She looked on, at a safe distance, counting one-two-three, one-two-three, one-two-three, over and over again as I galumphed my way through the most basic waltz step, forwards, backwards and in circles, until I didn’t know my right from left or which way was up.”

He continued: “The following morning we began with the big lift she’d planned for us.

“Given my significant weight advantage, this was the one bit I was confident about.

“Such was my enthusiasm, the first time I executed the lift I’m afraid I inadvertently broke wind very loudly. I’d eaten breakfast too quickly.

“Being a pro, (Przystal) pretended not to notice.”

Chiles will be joined on the programme by five other celebrities; First Dates host Fred Sirieix, comedian Mel Giedroyc, Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, platinum-selling pop star Anne-Marie and newsreader Moira Stuart.

