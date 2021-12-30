Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lucy Worsley says she would ‘put women in charge of all the world’s money’

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 12:03 am
Historian Lucy Worsley leaves Newton village hall in Norfolk after attending a meeting of the Sandringham Women’s Institute as the guest speaker (Chris Radburn/PA)
Historian Lucy Worsley leaves Newton village hall in Norfolk after attending a meeting of the Sandringham Women’s Institute as the guest speaker (Chris Radburn/PA)

Lucy Worsley has said she would “put women in charge of the world’s money” if given the chance.

The historian and TV presenter, 48, spoke to Good Housekeeping about how women’s lives have changed over the past century as part of the magazine’s 100th anniversary.

She said “the chance to make a wider range of choices in life” was the greatest change in women’s lives.

Lucy Worsley holding a wine glass.
(Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

“People being worried about me working. I mean, that seems so restricting – giving up your job when you got married, which women used to have to do. It seems unthinkable.

“This is what would bother me personally, but what about not having a vote, what about not having birth control? Things have really come on in 100 years,” she added.

Asked what she would like to see change for women, she said: “I would actually put women in charge of the world’s money: I think we’d see very different spending priorities, such as less on war, more on education.”

Worsley also spoke about her upcoming series on BBC Two, Lucy Worsley Investigates.

Lucy Worsley smiling, with her hand on her hip.
Lucy Worsley (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

“It covers four different historical events and we see each one through the eyes of someone who was at the heart of it.

“The stories include a woman who lived through the Black Death, which wiped out her father, husband and brother, and we also see a woman who was accused of witchcraft in the Scottish witch-hunt in the 1590s and ended up being garroted and then burned in Edinburgh.”

Worsley’s love of history began at a young age, and she graduated with a first-class honours degree in ancient and modern history at New College, Oxford, in 1995.

She went on to host several historical TV programmes including If Walls Could Talk in 2011, which explored the history of British homes, and American History’s Biggest Fibs in 2019, which looked back at key moments such as the American Revolution and the Cold War.

Lucy Worsley wearing an orange suit and purple beret, with her hands clasped together.
Lucy Worsley with her OBE at Buckingham Palace(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Worsley said: “(History is) just fun and fascinating and you can be nosy about people’s lives.

“I think history provides us with hope for the future because you realise that things don’t have to be the way they are.”

Lucy Worsley smiling with her hand on her hip.
Good Housekeeping February 2022 cover (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

The February issue of Good Housekeeping will be on sale on December 30, and will feature the full-length interview with Worsley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal