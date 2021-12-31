Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Skelton gives birth to third baby and thanks NHS ‘legends’

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 2:11 pm
Countryfile host Helen Skelton has given birth to her third baby after Christmas (PA)
Countryfile host Helen Skelton has given birth to her third baby after Christmas.

The former Blue Peter presenter shared her first picture of the new-born on Instagram, paying tribute to the NHS “legends” who helped her.

Skelton, 38, already shares sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis with rugby league player husband Richie Myler.

 

She shared an image of Myler carrying the third arrival, wrapped in a blanket, out of hospital.

She captioned it: “Can always count on dickie …. of all the things he’s said (there’s been a lot) ‘don’t worry I will be your lido…’ while on route to hospital might be my fave.

“The man meant Doula.

“From the mouths of men.”

Explaining that the baby had been born after Christmas Day, Skelton added: “Pic from earlier this week.

“Just haven’t posted partly because my mam likes the family what’s apps to be ahead of insta but mainly because I am still failing to find appropriate words of thanks for our @nhsengland @nhsmillion …. legends the blooming lot of them).”

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler
She captioned the post “#grateful.”

Broadcaster Ben Fogle, Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams MBE, TV presenter Michelle Ackerley and Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy congratulated the couple on the happy news.

Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite added: “Welcome to the world beautiful baba.

“And congratulations family.”

Skelton shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in September, with a photo of her children with their hands on her baby bump.

She presented Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013 and has since presented Holiday Hit Squad and The Instant Gardener.

Skelton and Myler have been married since December 2013 and welcomed their first child in June 2015.

