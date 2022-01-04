Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps calls out mistaken identity in reunion special

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 1:23 am
Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps calls out mistaken identity in reunion special (Ian West/PA)
Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps calls out mistaken identity in reunion special (Ian West/PA)

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps has called out an editing error in the highly anticipated 20 year anniversary special, which saw him confused with his brother James.

The twins play red-haired pranksters Fred and George Weasley who are infamous for their tricks and swapping places.

Phelps posted a screenshot of the mistake in HBO Max’s Return To Hogwarts on Instagram, remarking that someone had finally taken “revenge” on the pair.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he captioned the image.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts.”

The special, which aired on New Year’s Day, saw former child stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with other members of the original cast for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The series’ author JK Rowling also featured in the reunion special, but only in archive video clips.

Fellow cast member Matt Lewis, who played hapless Neville Longbottom commented on Phelps’ post, writing: “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The mistake has reportedly been corrected by the show’s editors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal