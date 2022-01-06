Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarah Jayne Dunn says OnlyFans pictures give her ‘control, power and decisions’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 3:03 pm
Sarah Jayne Dunn (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jayne Dunn (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has said the “control, power and decisions” are in her hands when she posts images on OnlyFans, as she compared her current pictures with previous photo shoots.

The TV star, 40, rose to fame playing Mandy Richardson on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 1996 until 2011 and returned to the role in 2017.

She exited the soap after she made an account on OnlyFans – a website which allows users to share content with paying “fans” – last year.

Hollyoaks said cast members are not allowed “to be active on certain 18+ websites”.

Posting two side-by-side images, in which she can be seen lying on a bed in underwear, Dunn wrote: “Two almost identical photos taken just under 4 years apart.

“The first photo: Arranged by someone else for a National publication, style of shoot decided by someone else, any editing/photoshop done without my approval, copyright of image (of me) owned by someone else, exclusive interview as agreement of shoot, no financial benefit to myself (but usually a payment is made in this type of agreement).

“The control, power and decisions in someone else’s hands.

“The second photo: Taken by me for my OnlyFans platform, choice of image decided by me, zero editing or photoshop, copyright of image owned by me, despite no interview necessary for this particular shot when I do interviews now it’s because I want to, financial gains controlled by me and go to me.

“The control, power and decisions made by me. Interesting.”

She added the hashtags “#knowyourworth #ownyourpower” and “#takingbackcontrol”.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and its official website says the platform has “1,500,000+ content creators” and it has paid out at least £3.7 billion “annually to creators”.

Last year, it announced plans to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform but backtracked after a backlash from users.

