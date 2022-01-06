Sarah Jayne Dunn says OnlyFans pictures give her ‘control, power and decisions’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has said the “control, power and decisions” are in her hands when she posts images on OnlyFans, as she compared her current pictures with previous photo shoots.

The TV star, 40, rose to fame playing Mandy Richardson on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 1996 until 2011 and returned to the role in 2017.

She exited the soap after she made an account on OnlyFans – a website which allows users to share content with paying “fans” – last year.

Hollyoaks said cast members are not allowed “to be active on certain 18+ websites”.

Posting two side-by-side images, in which she can be seen lying on a bed in underwear, Dunn wrote: “Two almost identical photos taken just under 4 years apart.

“The first photo: Arranged by someone else for a National publication, style of shoot decided by someone else, any editing/photoshop done without my approval, copyright of image (of me) owned by someone else, exclusive interview as agreement of shoot, no financial benefit to myself (but usually a payment is made in this type of agreement).

“The control, power and decisions in someone else’s hands.

“The second photo: Taken by me for my OnlyFans platform, choice of image decided by me, zero editing or photoshop, copyright of image owned by me, despite no interview necessary for this particular shot when I do interviews now it’s because I want to, financial gains controlled by me and go to me.

“The control, power and decisions made by me. Interesting.”

She added the hashtags “#knowyourworth #ownyourpower” and “#takingbackcontrol”.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and its official website says the platform has “1,500,000+ content creators” and it has paid out at least £3.7 billion “annually to creators”.

Last year, it announced plans to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform but backtracked after a backlash from users.