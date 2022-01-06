Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Jimmy Carr gives game show contestant £18,000 following blunder

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 3:27 pm
Jimmy Carr (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jimmy Carr (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jimmy Carr has handed a game show contestant a cheque for £18,000 after a blunder left the player empty-handed.

The comedian presented Sainsbury’s worker Eddy, from Glasgow, with the money on stage at one of his comedy shows after he took part in Carr’s quiz show I Literally Just Told You.

Jimmy Carr smiling at the camera
Jimmy Carr (Peter Byrne/PA)

During the show Eddy was asked to recall how old the pop star Ariana Grande is.

Contestants are meant to be told the answers to questions throughout the show and need to rely on their memory to come up with the correct answer at the right time.

However, Grande’s age, which is 28, was never actually mentioned during I Literally Just Told You.

In order to rectify the mistake, Channel 4 invited Eddy to one of Carr’s gigs at the O2, where he was invited on to the stage by the comedian.