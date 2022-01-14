Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Mayer, Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget after picking up his car from airport

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 5:31 am
FILE – Bob Saget arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared memories of “king of comedy” Bob Saget after picking up the late actor’s car from Los Angeles International Airport where he left it before his death.

The musician joked that it was “the only time in my life I’ve been honoured to help a friend out at LAX” as they drove down the 405 interstate highway.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

On their journey the pair reminisced about Saget’s “insistence” on telling people how much he loved them.

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” said Mayer.

“Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’?

“Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone.”

Comedian Ross added: “I feel vulnerable, I feel less protected without him in the world. He really was the guy you called if you had a life issue.

“There’s going to be something missing for a long time”.

Tributes from fans and fellow celebrities flooded in as part of an outpouring of grief that followed the news of Saget’s death.

In his own tribute on Instagram Mayer described Saget as “a force of nature”.

“I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go,” he wrote.

“I knew he was the realest thing.

“I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine”.

