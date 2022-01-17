Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Legal status for British Sign Language would be so emotional

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has said British Sign Language (BSL) being given official legal status in the UK would be “so emotional” for the deaf community.

The EastEnders actress, who was the BBC One show’s first deaf contestant, said the current situation meant some deaf children receive serious diagnoses from their doctor without a translator.

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

(The Big Issue/PA)

Ayling-Ellis, 27, has voiced her support for Labour MP Rosie Cooper and her Bill in Parliament, which aims to declare BSL as an official language.

She told The Big Issue: “It’s about having protection for the language. There’s such a long history of signing.

“We have come such a long way – in the olden days, at schools for deaf children, they would make them sit on their hands or whip them for signing.”

She added: “There are so many traumas in our history but also such a rich history. If it becomes an official language, which we’ve been fighting for all these years, it will be so emotional for us.

“Because of the massive interest in BSL recently, a lot of people don’t realise how much of a fight the deaf community have had.

“I want to use my platform, while everyone is looking at me, to reflect that attention on to the whole deaf community.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with Johannes Radebe and John Whaite during the Strictly final (BBC/PA)

Speaking about the importance of the Bill, she added: “We hear so many times that a child who has deaf parents will go to a doctor’s appointment with them and they will have asked for an interpreter, but they are not provided, so they make the child translate for their parents.

“Sometimes they’re having to translate, ‘You’ve got cancer’, or ‘You’re dying’.

“It’s not uncommon in the deaf community. So, if the language becomes legal, you have more rights. Because no child should be in that situation.”

Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice defeated Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show, in Strictly’s closely-fought final before Christmas.

The full interview is in The Big Issue, out now. Buy a copy from your local vendor, donate to The Big Issue’s Winter Appeal or subscribe online.

