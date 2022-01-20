Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rachel Stevens on ‘frustrating’ Dancing on Ice injury which curbed training

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:53 am
Singer Rachel Stevens has told of her frustration at not being able to rehearse after fracturing her wrist while training for Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Singer Rachel Stevens has told of her frustration at not being able to rehearse after fracturing her wrist while training for Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Singer Rachel Stevens has told of her frustration at not being able to rehearse after fracturing her wrist while training for Dancing On Ice.

The former S Club 7 star, 43, who sustained the injury last month, was due to be among the second batch of celebrities taking to the ice this Sunday, but ITV announced on Wednesday she will not skate due to the break.

Speaking after the news, Stevens, who is partnered with professional Brendyn Hatfield, said her wrist is “healing really well” and she hopes to make her skating debut in week three of the show.

She said: “I’ve had amazing advice and support from all the medical team but, unfortunately, I’ve missed a chunk of ice time, which has been frustrating.

“I’m so excited to get back on, and me and Brendan have been doing everything we can off-ice, and have been working so hard so that we are fighting fit when we get back on the ice, which I can’t wait for.

“I just feel so grateful to still be able to be in the show and be a part of it.”

Stevens is hoping to get the all-clear from doctors so she can return to the ice this week.

While she said getting hurt was “frustrating”, she accepted the threat of injury when learning to figure skate is a “risk you take”.

She said: “It’s such a balance, getting to learn the basics and making sure you’re strong and you’re fit, but also pushing yourself enough that you can get out of your comfort zone.”

Dancing On Ice 2022
Rachel Stevens is paired up with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield for the show (Matt Frost/ITV)

Stevens, who finished second on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, said her experience as a pop star and on Strictly “definitely helps” – but feels performing on ice is an entirely new skill.

She said: “I think the main thing about this show is that you’ve just got to bring yourself to this show.

“And we’ve all got our different backgrounds. It definitely helps for sure, there’s no doubt about it, but when you take it onto the ice, it’s a whole different kettle of fish.

“So we’re all learning this incredible skill from scratch, pretty much.”

Six of the competition’s 12 couples took to the ice over the weekend, with Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topping the leaderboard.

The other five celebrities – Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole, Regan Gascoigne and Stef Reid – are due to make their debut on the rink this Sunday.

