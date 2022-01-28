Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Narstie among line-up for new BBC Three celebrity adrenaline challenge show

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 11:41 am
Mist, left, with Big Narstie (Paul Husband/BBC/PA)
Mist, left, with Big Narstie (Paul Husband/BBC/PA)

Big Narstie, Joel Dommett and Nicola Adams will be among the famous faces going up against rapper Mist in BBC Three’s new celebrity adrenaline challenge series.

Singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and actor Ryan Thomas will also take part in the new programme, titled Gassed Up, which will launch next month.

It comes as BBC Three gets set to return as a broadcast channel from February 1.

Rapper Mist will take on a host of famous faces in the new BBC Three challenge show (Mohammed Ali/BBC/PA)

Each episode will see award-winning musician and petrolhead Mist take on the six celebrities in a variety of challenges.

They will learn tricks of the trade to handle high-octane vehicles – leading to a head-to-head track challenge.

Mist and the guests will be mentored and judged by expert driver Becky Evans, professional BMX racer Ryan Taylor and supercar dealer Rob Kelly.

Olympic champion boxer Adams, 39, said: “I am a big adrenaline junkie so becoming a drone expert and taking on Mist and Ryan in the ultimate game of hide and seek for this episode of Gassed Up was epic.

“Watch out BBC Three… you’ve never seen a show like this.”

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams joins the celebrity line-up for the new series (Niall Bradnick/BBC/PA)

Musician and internet personality Big Narstie, 36, added: “If you like cars, this is the show for you. If you don’t like cars, that’s your business.”

Matthews, 33, joked that Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel was not available so he had to step up, while Grimes, 29, said filming the show was “so different” but “such a great experience”.

Former Coronation Street actor Thomas, 37, said he “loved” taking on Mist during the challenges, adding: “Audiences can expect drifting, doughnuts and general chaos as we go head to head. I can’t wait for everyone to see this brilliant new series.

“Expect big stakes, big energy, big competition and big laughs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal