Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 2:41 am
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The family of Bob Saget has filed a US lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.

They said that evidence collected from the scene of the comedian’s death depicted him “graphically” and should not be released to the public or media.

Saget, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel room.

A Florida medical examiner ruled his cause of death as an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, with no evidence of illicit drugs present.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency show requests for a temporary and permanent injunction that prohibits releasing the sensitive information to anyone except his family members.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their daughters against the Orange County Sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office, and detailed the investigations made by police following Saget’s death.

“In the process of these investigations, defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information,” the documents said.

“Upon information and belief, some of these records graphically depict Mr Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by defendants.

“Upon information and belief, certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests… requesting defendants release the records to the public.”

The lawsuit said that “injunctive relief” was necessary to protect the family’s “legitimate privacy interests”.

“For the reasons stated herein, plaintiffs seek a temporary and permanent injunction precluding defendants from releasing the records to anyone except plaintiffs as the surviving spouse and daughters of Mr Saget, or to plaintiffs designee,” it stated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal