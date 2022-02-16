Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Bob Saget has filed a US lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.

They said that evidence collected from the scene of the comedian’s death depicted him “graphically” and should not be released to the public or media.

Saget, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel room.

A Florida medical examiner ruled his cause of death as an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, with no evidence of illicit drugs present.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency show requests for a temporary and permanent injunction that prohibits releasing the sensitive information to anyone except his family members.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their daughters against the Orange County Sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office, and detailed the investigations made by police following Saget’s death.

“In the process of these investigations, defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information,” the documents said.

“Upon information and belief, some of these records graphically depict Mr Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by defendants.

“Upon information and belief, certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests… requesting defendants release the records to the public.”

The lawsuit said that “injunctive relief” was necessary to protect the family’s “legitimate privacy interests”.

“For the reasons stated herein, plaintiffs seek a temporary and permanent injunction precluding defendants from releasing the records to anyone except plaintiffs as the surviving spouse and daughters of Mr Saget, or to plaintiffs designee,” it stated.