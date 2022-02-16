Tom Daley battles the elements during day three of Comic Relief challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Daley battles the elements during day three of Comic Relief challenge

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 6:32 pm
Tom Daley on his cycling leg in Askerswell (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)
Tom Daley on his cycling leg in Askerswell (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)

Tom Daley braved heavy rain and wind during a 130-mile cycle as he continued his gruelling four-day challenge to raise funds for Comic Relief.

The Olympic gold-medallist diver tackled the longest stage of his Hell Of A Homecoming Red Nose Day Challenge during day three.

On Wednesday, he cycled for more than 12 hours, climbing over 3,000ft, from Southampton to Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park.

(Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)

Daley, 27, started his day at 6am at Quays Swimming and Diving Complex Southampton, an important location in his early career.

He was greeted by supporters cheering him on from the roadside, with some carrying banners and wearing masks of his face.

Ahead of setting off in the morning, he said: “I think today is the most tired and exhausted I’ve ever felt in my life.

“I’ve trained for four Olympics now and none of that comes close in comparison to how tired I feel. It’s just been relentless.

“I am so exhausted, and everything hurts. I now have the toughest day I’m ever going to have to deal with, sports wise, ahead of me.

(Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)

“I’ve got at least 12 hours of cycling to get through, and yet the 63 miles I did yesterday absolutely zapped all of my energy. I have to do more than double that today.”

Daley, however, hailed the support he had received from the public.

He added: “The support has been absolutely amazing, with people coming out and waving, kids from schools with banners and all that kind of stuff.

“The people coming out to support me and thinking about how donations will help so many people, is what is getting me through the dark times.”

Daley set off on his homecoming tour on Monday, when he left the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford for a six-mile row to Tower Pier before a 60-mile cycle to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading.

On Tuesday, he completed a 1,600-metre open water swim before starting a 63-mile cycle to Southampton.

(Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)

Tomorrow Daley will take on an ultramarathon of 30 miles, running towards his hometown of Plymouth.

His final destination is Smeaton’s Tower, where family, friends and supporters will be waiting to welcome him.

His journey is being documented for a BBC One and iPlayer special airing in March, ahead of the return of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 18.

