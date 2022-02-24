Props theft not expected to delay The Crown filming, says Netflix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Props theft not expected to delay The Crown filming, says Netflix

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 10:13 am
Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana, Princess of Wales, in the new series of The Crown (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has said there is “no expectation that filming will be held up” after confirming the theft of props from the set of The Crown.

Cast and crew are currently filming the fifth series of the multi-award winning show, which is due to air at the end of the year.

Items worth a reported £150,000 were stolen from three vehicles on the set at Pastures Road in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

A Netflix spokesman told the PA news agency: “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The Sun newspaper originally reported that the incident occurred during the show’s final week of production.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident but told PA that all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken.

“Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry.”

The Crown season five
Dominic West stars as the Prince of Wales in the fifth series of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The extravagant hit series is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of 2022, featuring a new all-star cast as it heads towards coverage of the late 1990s.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

Writer Peter Morgan has confirmed there will be a sixth – and final – series.

