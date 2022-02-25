Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joins six other celebrities for new series of Pilgrimage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joins six other celebrities for new series of Pilgrimage

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Will Bayley, Scarlett Moffatt, Monty Panesar, Louisa Clein, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Shazia Mirza and Nick Hewer, who are all undertaking a 15-day pilgrimage through the UK (BBC/PA)
Will Bayley, Scarlett Moffatt, Monty Panesar, Louisa Clein, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Shazia Mirza and Nick Hewer, who are all undertaking a 15-day pilgrimage through the UK (BBC/PA)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen says he has never “walked so far not wearing Cuban heels” ahead of his 15-day pilgrimage with six other celebrities.

The three-part BBC Two show consists of 60-minute episodes and will show seven celebrities undertake a challenging journey through the UK in the latest instalment of the Pilgrimage series.

Left to right: Shazia Mirza, Louisa Clein, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlett Moffatt, Will Bayley, (Bottom) Nick Hewer, and Monty Panesar, who are all undertaking a 15-day pilgrimage through the UK (BBC/PA)

The celebrities all have different faiths and beliefs but will undertake the same 1,600km journey on foot and by boat in the aim of finding spiritual awakening.

Llewelyn-Bowen said: “I think pilgrimage is about clearing out your mental closet by physical exertion and by spiritual conversation with yourself or, if you believe it, then conversation with your God…

“I know I come across as all sort of flouncy and floppy and rather cavalier, but I am capable of existing in the real world.

“However, I don’t think I’ve walked so far not wearing Cuban heels.”

The 56-year-old interior designer, who describes himself as a non-conforming pagan, will be joined by ex-England cricketer and practising Sikh, Monty Panesar, 39, actress Louisa Clein, 42, who is Jewish, and TV personality Nick Hewer, 78, an agnostic with Catholic roots.

Hewer said: “I’m doing the pilgrimage because I’m very curious and I want to know whether what the others believe in is genuine and how they got there and am I missing out on something?

“I’d hate to think, at the age of 78 with only a few more years left, whether I’m actually, short-changing myself.

“My greatest fear is the walking… I want to do it in the right spirit because like so many old men, I can be awkward, sometimes…”

From Selfie to Self-Expression exhibition arrivals – London
Nick Hewer is among seven celebrities taking on a 15-day spiritual pilgrimage (Ian West/PA)

Also undertaking the challenge is 31-year-oldTV star, Scarlett Moffatt, who is a Christian, Muslim comedian Shazia Mirza, 39, and Paralympian Will Bayley, 34, who describes himself as a lapsed Christian.

The 15-day pilgrimage follows the footsteps of sixth century Irish monk, Saint Columba and runs through Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Columba is known as a key figure in early British Christianity and helped to spread the faith from Ireland to Scotland and beyond.

The Sun Military Awards
Scarlett Moffatt is among seven celebrities taking on a 15-day spiritual pilgrimage (David Parry/PA)

Moffatt said: “I believe in God, there has to be something that started all this, I would describe myself as Christian, but not a strict Christian.

“I don’t go to church, but I definitely believe and religion to me is security.

“In my head somebody on a pilgrimage is in a loin cloth and they have really long hair…and they look a bit dehydrated like they need a good moisturiser mask.

“I’m doing the pilgrimage as I want to know what my religion is, I want to be able to answer that question with confidence.”

Summer weather July 4th 2018
Rossnowlagh beach in Co Donegal, Ireland. The pilgrimage will begin in Donegal and end in Iona, an island in the Inner Hebrides (Archive/PA)

Beginning in the Republic of Ireland, the celebrities will walk through Northern Ireland then take a boat to western Scotland.

They will then continue the pilgrimage towards the Highlands and explore the Hebridean Isle of Lewis and Harris before travelling to Stornaway and to the Calanais Stones.

Their final destination is Iona, a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides and the site of Saint Columba’s most revered monastery.

Pilgrimage: The Road To The Scottish Isles will air on BBC Two and online streaming service BBC iPlayer in spring.

