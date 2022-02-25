Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean take on sheep herding trial for Red Nose Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean take on sheep herding trial for Red Nose Day

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 12:03 am
The Countryfile special for Red Nose Day, One Red Nose and Their Dog features Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Comic Relief/PA)
Comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean are to put their sheep herding skills to the test for a Red Nose Day special of Countryfile’s One Man and His Dog competition.

The charity special will see the pair head to the Welsh countryside for the beloved annual sheepdog trial where they will go head-to-head to be crowned champion.

In preparation for the challenge the comedians will receive training from two of the UK’s finest sheepdog trialists together with their champion sheepdogs.

The comedians will be trained by some of the country’s top sheepdog trialists (Comic Relief/PA)

Vine will be trained by Nij Vyas and his sheepdog Mist in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, while Pritchard-McLean will be taught by her Welsh compatriot Aled Jones and his sheepdog Glesni.

During the Red Nose Day Countryfile special, viewers will be taken inside Vine and Pritchard-McLean’s training camps as they set out to master the commands while attempting to navigate a herd of sheep around an obstacle course, all with the help of their new canine companions.

Their training will then be put to the test as they head to North Wales for the trial, which will be aired during the Red Nose Day show on BBC One on March 18.

Vine said: “Sheepdog training is, unbelievably, something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s just so different from anything else I’ve tried, and it’s given me the chance to spend time with such a beautiful and intelligent dog, Mist.

“Being asked to do it all for Red Nose Day, which raises huge amounts of money for such brilliant causes, was the double whammy for me, and it’s something I shall remember as long as I live, even if Mist does forget me quite quickly.”

The winners of the competition will be announced during the Red Nose Day show. (Comic Relief/PA)

Pritchard-McLean added: “I’m Welsh, I’m a farmer’s daughter and I grew up watching Countryfile’s One Man and His Dog, so it’s safe to say there was pressure on my shoulders coming into this competition to do my nation proud.

“Does that give me the edge over Tim? Who knows? Ultimately though, it just feels really special to be doing this for Red Nose Day, which without sounding too overly romantic, has always given me a real sense of pride in people who are coming together with a common goal to raise money for such incredible causes.”

Viewers can watch the comedians’ One Red Nose and Their Dog training on Countryfile on March 13 at 5:30pm on BBC One.

The final competition and the winner will be revealed soon after on the Red Nose Day show on March 18 on BBC One from 7pm.

