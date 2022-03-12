Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Star contestants revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Star contestants revealed

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 1:02 am
Gordon Ramsay at the launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, a new food entertainment series for BBC One (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Gordon Ramsay at the launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, a new food entertainment series for BBC One (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A former navy Navy lieutenant inspired by Japanese beverages and a creator of unusual jams are among the culinary hopefuls fighting to become Gordon Ramsay’s next big food star.

In an upcoming BBC series, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, the Michelin-starred chef is on the hunt for the next generation Food Star, someone running an exciting and innovative food or drink business, in which Ramsay will invest £150,000 of his own money.

Ramsay has selected 12 of the UK’s best up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs to compete to earn his investment.

Among the hopefuls is 28-year-old Asher from Wales who has created unusually flavoured jams and marmalades, including Negroni marmalade, Espresso Martini marmalade, strawberry and tonka bean jam, bravado chilli pepper jam.

Also in the running to win Ramsay’s investment is Steph, a 30-year-old former navy lieutenant from Manchester who was inspired by a sour alcoholic drink she loved when stationed in Japan and decided to create her own soft version to market to gamers and the premium drinks market.

Ramsay, 55, is the face of a number of other TV programmes, including Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Star
The Michelin-starred chef on the hunt for the next innovative food or drink idea to invest £150,000 in (Colin Hutton/PA)

In addition to fresh ideas, contestants will have to impress restaurateur Ramsay, by proving they have what it takes to succeed in the food and drink business.

Some competitors have ideas for restaurants as opposed to specific food or drink products.

After working in hospitality, 33-year-old Matthew from London has decided it is now time to open his first place with a zero-waste ethos.

He hopes to attract customers who care about giving back to the community.

Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay is no stranger to TV having fronted a number of other shows in the UK and the US (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ramsay, renowned for his non-nonsense approach, founded successful global restaurant group Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997.

During his career he has been awarded 16 Michelin stars overall and currently holds a total of seven.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this month.

