Holly Willoughby to miss Dancing on Ice semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 11:40 am
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby will not host Sunday’s Dancing on Ice semi-final after testing positive for Covid-19, ITV has announced.

In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said that the semi-final will be hosted by Willoughby’s co-host Phillip Schofield alone.

“Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice live final.”

Sunday’s semi-finals will see the celebrity contestants skate twice and also include a double elimination.

Last week paralympian Stef Reid was the latest celebrity eliminated from the show.

The judging panel voted unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte following a tense skate-off between the pair.

Willoughby and Schofield praised both contestants and suggested the quality of performances this year had reached an all-time high.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all scored the maximum 40 points.

The Vamps singer Connor Ball, who fell during last week’s show and needed stitches, delivered a tentative skate to Cecilia by Simon and Garfunkel and scored 35 out of 40.

