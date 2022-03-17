Jesy Nelson says her heart feels ‘so broken’ following death of grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jesy Nelson says her heart feels ‘so broken’ following death of grandmother

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:21 pm
Jesy Nelson performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Jesy Nelson performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Jesy Nelson has paid a heartfelt tribute to her “beautiful Nanny Ginge” following her death.

The former Little Mix star, 30, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing her grandmother at family events and relaxing with her two dogs.

Nelson also posted a clip of her grandmother appearing in Little Mix’s 2018 music video Strip, which also featured some of the band members’ mothers.

She wrote: “My beautiful Nanny Ginge, my heart feels so broken I don’t even have the words right now.

“The most beautiful, kind hearted nanny in the world I feel so proud and so lucky to have shared so many beautiful memories with you.

“I’m gonna miss everything about you, you being cheeky and flirting with all the men and telling them to give you a kiss.

“Reggie and Oscar are gonna miss sleeping with you so much. I love you with all my heart nanny go rest with the angels now.”

Her post prompted messages of condolence from famous friends including American rapper Nicki Minaj, singer Sinead Harnett and reality TV personality Vicky Pattison.

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The remaining trio later released a new album, Between Us, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Little Mix came together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

