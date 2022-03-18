Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders spoof The Repair Shop in Red Nose Day sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders spoof The Repair Shop in Red Nose Day sketch

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:03 am
Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French in character as The Extras in a spoof of The Repair Shop for Comic Relief (BBC/PA)
Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders poke fun at The Repair Shop host Jay Blades in a comedy sketch for Red Nose Day.

The duo reprise their roles as The Extras – two perpetually overacting film extras – from their BBC sketch show in a bid to get a free fix from Blades and his team of skilled craftspeople.

Dame Judi Dench also stars in the skit.

A short clip shows the pair struggling to hold back their laughter as they profess their love for the programme and ask Blades to sort a repair.

“Don’t get silly about it,” French warns her co-star as she giggles.

However, the special instalment ends with the comedians being ejected by the furniture restorer and TV presenter.

Saunders said of the sketch: “Well, the weird thing is, I watch The Repair Shop constantly.

“I watch it and always think it’s very rare that programmes nowadays become universal, because there’s so much streaming and people don’t always watch the same thing at the same time, but a bit like Bake Off did, The Repair Shop has become a universally watched show that people love and love it so passionately.

“And so I watch it, my whole family watches it, I know Dawn watches it, everyone I know knows about The Repair Shop. We’d literally in our heads already written it without even knowing we were going to do it.”

French added: “I think it’s a little bit of kismet, because we were talking about The Repair Shop and in the most politest and respectful of tones we would always say ‘begging for it’.

“Which means we belong in that somehow, we belong in a parody of that.”

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball will host the main Comic Relief fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

The Red Nose Day 2022 Comic Relief TV special will air at 7pm on Friday March 18.

