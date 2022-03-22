Hugh Grant shuts down rumours that he will be next star of Doctor Who

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hugh Grant shuts down rumours that he will be next star of Doctor Who

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 5:46 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 8:00 am
Hugh Grant shuts down rumours that he will be next Doctor (Adam Davy/PA)
Hugh Grant has shut down rumours that he is “in talks” to take over as the next star of Doctor Who.

The Paddington 2 actor said he had “nothing against” the time-lord franchise but had “no idea” where the story had come from.

Jodie Whittaker announced she would be hanging up her sonic screwdriver last July.

The Yorkshire-born actress has starred in the long-running BBC sci-fi series since 2017 and was the first female to play the character.

Grant responded online to an article speculating whether he would be next in line for the legendary role.

“Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from,” he said.

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander also previously ruled himself out of the race to enter the Tardis but told the PA news agency he was “definitely backing” his co star Omari Douglas for the role.

