Dot Cotton’s most memorable storylines as actress June Brown dies at 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dot Cotton’s most memorable storylines as actress June Brown dies at 95

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 1:36 pm
Actress June Brown played Dot Cotton in British soap EastEnders for 35 years (Yui Mok/PA)
Actress June Brown played Dot Cotton in British soap EastEnders for 35 years (Yui Mok/PA)

Dot Cotton, a chain-smoking, devoutly religious hypochondriac, may have been one of EastEnders’ most eccentric characters, but BBC bosses trusted her with some of the soap’s heaviest storylines.

Dot, played for 35 years by veteran actress June Brown, dealt with the killing of her son, the assisted suicide of a friend, and cancer.

Brown has died at the aged of 95, leaving many with fond memories of her time in the show.

EastEnders
June Brown played Dot Cotton in EastEnders for 35 years (BBC/PA)

Here are some of Dot’s most memorable storylines:

– Dot is diagnosed with cancer

In 2004, Dot was diagnosed with kidney cancer but, going against her reputation as a hypochondriac, told no-one apart from Dennis Rickman.

Producers sought help from experts to make the storyline as realistic as possible, and were later praised by Macmillan Cancer Support for their handling of the subject.

However, Brown, then in her 70s, later admitted she was unhappy to be involved.

“I didn’t want to play this storyline,” she said.

“I don’t think playing illness is productive at my age. I know that doesn’t mean it will happen to me – but I think it’s best not to worry that it might.

“In your 70s you thank your lucky stars for every extra year you get.”

– Heartbreaking moment Dot helps best friend Ethel to die

EastEnders celebrates its 25th anniversary
Heartbroken EastEnders viewers watched as Dot Cotton helped her best friend, Ethel Skinner, die (Adam Pensotti/BBC/PA)

One of Dot’s hardest-hitting storylines involved euthanasia.

The devout Christian was faced with an agonising decision when best friend Ethel Skinner, who had terminal cancer, begged her to help her die.

In heart-rending scenes, Dot agreed to go against her faith and handed Ethel a bag of pills.

The emotional episode ended with Ethel telling a weeping Dot: “You’re the best friend I ever had.”

– Dot’s soap opera first

Fans were jubilant when Dot walked down the aisle with Jim Branning in 2002, cementing a hilarious double-act, with both Brown and John Bardon winning awards for their characters.

However, Bardon suffered a stroke in 2007, leaving him unable to film for the soap. Producers reflected real-life events by having Jim also suffer a stroke, paving the way for Brown to make UK soap opera history.

In January 2008 she appeared in the first ever soap one-hander, where she was the only actress to appear in an episode.

It featured Dot recording a message for Jim to listen to in hospital. Brown’s performance was widely praised and she earned a Bafta TV nomination for best actress.

– Dot finally has enough of ‘Nasty’ Nick

June Brown documentary
June Brown’s drama credentials were on show during an EastEnders episode in which she watched son Nick die (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Dot was married twice in EastEnders but arguably her greatest love was villainous son “Nasty” Nick, played by John Altman.

Frustrated viewers spent years urging Dot to once and for all get rid of the scheming heroin addict, who at various times stole from her and even tried to kill her.

However, no matter how low Nick went, doting mother Dot always seemed to welcome him back with open arms.

But she had finally had enough during an episode in 2015.

Holed up in an abandoned house, Nick persuaded Dot to buy him drugs – only to fall ill.

As he gasped his final trademark gravelly “Maaa”, she refused to call an ambulance, leaving her son to die.

She was later sentenced to 14 months in prison for manslaughter.

– Dot’s lighter side

While Dot was often at the centre of EastEnders’ most poignant storylines, Brown had a keen eye for comedy.

Whether it was her chain-smoking or love of gossip, the character was seldom far from providing the audience with a laugh.

And few were funnier than the long-running joke of Dot’s inability to pronounce the name of her boss at the launderette, Mr Papadopolous.

Over the years she called him Mr Oppodopolus and Mr Oppydoppy, among other humorous pronunciations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal