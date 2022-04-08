Who could replace Richard Osman on Pointless?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Who could replace Richard Osman on Pointless?

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:51 pm
Pointless airs on BBC One (BBC/PA)
Pointless airs on BBC One (BBC/PA)

Richard Osman has announced he is leaving BBC One game show Pointless after nearly 13 years to spend more time writing novels.

In the immediate future, co-host Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a roster of guest presenters.

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could permanently replace Osman on the show.

– Susie Dent

BAFTA Craft Awards – London
(Ian West/PA)

Countdown star Dent, who appears in the Channel 4 show’s Dictionary Corner, is the frontrunner, according to bookmakers Ladbrokes, which is offering odds of 5/2.

A trained lexicographer and etymologist, the 57-year-old has been a regular on Countdown since 1992 and has also published a series of annual Language Reports for the Oxford University Press.

– Alex Horne

UKTV Live photocall – London
(Ian West/PA)

Comedian Horne, 43, is best known as the creator of Bafta-winning TV series Taskmaster, in which stand-ups compete in bizarre and surreal challenges.

He is also the host and bandleader of the comedy band The Horne Section, and hosts its eponymous podcast.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 7/2 on Horne.

– Victoria Coren Mitchell

Women Talking About Cars
(Ian West/PA)

The host of BBC quiz show Only Connect since 2008, Coren Mitchell also writes regular newspapers columns and has penned a series of books.

The 49-year-old was previously a professional poker player and published a memoir about her experiences, titled For Richer, For Poorer: A Love Affair With Poker, in 2009.

She has odds of 9/2.

– Rachel Riley

United for Unicef Gala Dinner
(Peter Powell/PA)

Countdown co-presenter Riley, 36, could also be in the running to replace Osman on Pointless.

The mathematician and TV host, who replaced the long-serving Carol Vorderman on the programme in 2009, is being given odds of 5/1 by Ladbrokes.

– Paul Sinha

TRIC Awards 50th Birthday – London
(Ian West/PA)

The professional quizzer, dubbed “The Sinnerman”, found fame as one of the formidable Chasers on ITV show The Chase.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and, in the same year, he got married and became British Quiz Champion Of The Year.

Ladbrokes is offering him odds of 6/1.

