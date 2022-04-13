Dan Stevens takes swipe at Boris Johnson over partygate breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Stevens takes swipe at Boris Johnson over partygate breaches

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 11:46 pm
Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has appeared to criticise Boris Johnson over Covid breaches in Downing St during an interview on The One Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has appeared to criticise Boris Johnson over Covid breaches in Downing St during an interview on The One Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has appeared to criticise Boris Johnson over Covid breaches in Downing St during an interview on The One Show.

The actor, 39, featured on the BBC evening chat show to discuss his new political drama Gaslit by US network Starz, which is based on the true events of the 1970s Watergate scandal that led to former US president Richard Nixon resigning.

Stevens plays John Dean, one of the lawyers integral to the case at the time, alongside a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Describing the show, Stevens said: “Well, what you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign and… no I’m sorry… that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

The comments left hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas speechless as they quickly tried to move the conversation along.

Stevens went on to explain that the Watergate scandal was the original incident that “spawned the suffix gate”, which he noted is where we get “partygate and all other stupid scandals”.

Boris Johnson delivering a statement at his country residence Chequers
Boris Johnson has apologised for breaching pandemic guidelines at Downing Street (Marc Ward/PA)

The criticism follows police fining the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday over a birthday party held for Mr Johnson in No 10 during Covid restrictions in June 2020.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak – and the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie, who was also fined over the party in the Cabinet Room – apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid the fines.

More than 50 fines have been referred to the Acro Criminal Records Office since the Metropolitan Police’s inquiry into alleged lockdown breaches in Downing St and Whitehall started.

Downing St has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal