The Greatest Showman singer among Britain’s Got Talent acts

The original singer of the track Never Enough from The Greatest Showman is among the acts taking to the stage during the first episode of the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Loren Allred, 32, from Brooklyn, New York, reveals during her audition on the show that she was the voice behind the hit song from the 2018 musical film, of which judge Simon Cowell has admitted he is a huge fan.

The ITV series returns on Saturday for the first time since it was axed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the episode airing, Cowell revealed that America’s Got Talent producers were “furious” that the British version had landed Allred and not them.

He added: “I love that kind of competition.”

Viewers will also see a man dressed as a robot named Titan singing Cry Me A River with theatrical waterworks, and dance group Les Sancho, who add a unique twist to their performance.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Jamie Leahey, who picked up ventriloquism over lockdown, also takes to the stage with his chicken puppet named Cluck.

Father-of-two Nick Edwards is also surprised as his daughters, aged three and four, are brought on stage by their grandmother in a bid to convince him to audition.

The talent show will see judges Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams reunite as Ant & Dec return for hosting duties.

Britain’s Got Talent launches on Saturday April 16 at 8pm and continues on Sunday April 17 at 7.35pm on ITV.