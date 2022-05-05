MasterChef winner says high-pressure job helped them handle heat of the kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

MasterChef winner says high-pressure job helped them handle heat of the kitchen

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 9:03 pm
Embargoed until 9.01pm Thurs 5th May 2022 – Eddie Scott – MasterChef 2022 Champion (Shine TV/BBC/PA)
Embargoed until 9.01pm Thurs 5th May 2022 – Eddie Scott – MasterChef 2022 Champion (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

MasterChef champion Eddie Scott has said his experience as a marine pilot helped him handle the heat of the kitchen, including facing the notoriously fierce Gordon Ramsay.

The 31-year-old amateur chef was crowned winner of the BBC cookery competition on Thursday after a tense series which saw the contestants take on invention challenges and cook for some of the world’s greatest culinary figures.

He faced tough competition from fellow contestants Pookie Tredell and Radha Kaushal-Bolland in the final as they all showed off their culinary flair to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The finalists with John Torode and Gregg Wallace (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Scott, who lives in Beverley, East Yorkshire, spent eight years as a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy travelling the world and has piloted ships on the Humber in northern England for the last five years.

He told the PA news agency: “The stakes are quite high at my work. If you have an accident, the ship catches fire, you have a collision or you hit something, you can cause huge amounts of damage to the environment and to the ship and other infrastructure.

“So, it’s a job where you have to conduct yourself at the highest standards and a huge amount of pressure, navigating and manoeuvring the ships, which is a tough job.

“That allows me to think with a cool head in high-pressure environments and that really helps me to keep a clear mind in the kitchen and during the challenges on MasterChef.”

The marine pilot said that being a “very organised person” has helped him handle the stress of his job and the kitchen as he is able to methodically plan out the recipe in his mind.

Being able to thrive under pressure came in particularly handy when cooking with Ramsay, one of his culinary heroes.

The celebrity chef hosted this year’s Chef’s Table at his three Michelin-starred establishment – Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

Contestants Eddie, Pookie and Radha cooked alongside celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay during the competition (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Scott told PA that he “wasn’t nervous in the slightest” when he had to cook some of Ramsay’s classic dishes to impress a dining room of some of the country’s best chefs.

He said: “I was more about seizing the opportunity of cooking with one of my heroes, someone I really admire.

“There were not many nerves, you could feel the pressure, but I was really excited.”

The amateur chef said he tries to maintain his “up for anything” attitude when cooking as he feels “if you cook with a smile, then you’ll make lovely food”.

His positive attitude helped him through the competition, which saw 44 other amateur cooks fight for the title across seven weeks of culinary challenges.

After being crowned, Scott said he felt “on top of the world” and that winning the prestigious cookery competition was “an absolute dream come true”.

The newly-crowned champion now hopes to focus on his “true passion in life”, which is entering into the culinary world as he feels he has achieved his childhood dream of being in the merchant navy and is now ready for a new challenge.

Eddie Scott hopes to open his own restaurant after winning the BBC cookery competition (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

He hopes his MasterChef title will aid that ambition, explaining: “I’d really love to open a restaurant and showcase my love of food, my passion with other people and my nostalgia which shines through all my dishes.”

The chef’s style is a fusion of French and Indian cuisine, inspired by his childhood road trips to France and his grandparents making him classic Punjabi dishes.

Reflecting on the rise of fusion cooking, Scott said he feels that MasterChef shows the “fantastic diversity” of cultures and cuisines available as Britain becomes more multicultural.

He also hopes the show highlights the importance of the hospitality world as he feels it was “decimated” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although we’re through the worst of it, I think it’s still having a massive effect on the whole industry as a whole. So, it’s great to promote the industry,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal