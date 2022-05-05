Keira Knightley and Naomie Harris back calls for UK anti-harassment authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keira Knightley and Naomie Harris back calls for UK anti-harassment authority

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 11:19 pm
Keira Knightley (David Parry/PA)
Keira Knightley (David Parry/PA)

Keira Knightley and Naomie Harris have joined calls for the creation of an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) to address bullying and harassment in the entertainment industry.

The body would conduct investigations within the UK sector, offer mediation to survivors who do not want a formal investigation, and help shape good practice.

Backers say it would help protect freelancers, self-employed workers and those on short term or informal contracts.

The idea was proposed by the anti-harassment and bullying campaign group UK Time’s Up, which was launched at the Baftas in February 2018.

Representatives of the group and not-for-profit organisation Creative UK are consulting with different areas of the entertainment and arts industries including music, TV, film, theatre and fashion.

Knightley said: “For anyone to fulfil their creative potential there cannot be fear or disrespect of any kind. We are all entitled to work in safe, respectful spaces where dignity for all is upheld. I believe the ISA is an important step in helping to achieve this.”

Bond star Harris said: “No one should go to work fearful of harassment, bullying and abuse. For anyone to have their voice and reach their full potential, where we work must be safe and respectful. I believe the ISA is an important step in helping to achieve this.”

Both actreses have previously spoken publicly about experiencing sexual assault or harassment.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Naomie Harris (Ian West/PA)

The board of UK Time’s Up said the proposal for an ISA “will seek to close these gaps and offer a confidential space for these survivors not only to offer advice and mediation when requested, but also for the first-time, accountability”.

It added: “It is important to emphasise that the ISA in no way seeks to replace the good practice and procedures already out there, rather it will seek to complement them and ensure that everyone’s voices can be heard.

“As an industry we need to work together to stamp out these toxic practices, support one another, share learning and never stop moving the industry forward to a future with solid foundations of good practice.”

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar and Philippa Childs, head of broadcasting union Bectu, have both backed the proposal.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who attended an industry round table in January, is also supportive of a push for action.

