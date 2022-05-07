Teenager specialising in Indian dance claims BBC Young Dancer award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager specialising in Indian dance claims BBC Young Dancer award

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 8:31 pm
Adhya Shastry competes for the BBC Young Dancer award (BBC/PA)
A 17-year-old from Reading specialising in classical Indian dance has been crowned the winner of the BBC Young Dancer award.

Adhya Shastry impressed the judges with her take on Bharatanatyam, a style originating in the south of the country that is considered to be one of its oldest traditional forms.

The final saw Shastry, who started dancing Bharatanatyam aged nine, fend off competition from nine other dancers between the ages of 17 and 24 at London’s Roundhouse venue.

Artistic director Emma Gladstone and host Clara Amfo (BBC/PA)

As well as her traditional training, the young performer has also trained in contemporary and ballet at The Place CAT scheme since 2019 and is a member of the 2021-22 National Youth Dance Company.

Shastry, who is also studying for her A Levels, said: “I am honoured to have won BBC Young Dancer 2022. I have learnt so much from (artistic director) Emma Gladstone and the choreographers and mentors, and I now have a better understanding of who I am, what I stand for and how I like to dance.

“I now want to be more involved and immersed in the creative world – I feel like it’s only just the beginning and there are endless possibilities and things I want to learn and do!

“Also, through this experience I have met the most incredible dancers who have become friends and have inspired and pushed me to be a better version of myself; people who have really shaped me into the person and dancer that I am today, so there truly has been a domino effect on my life because of the BBC.”

Adhya Shastry with the other finalists (BBC/PA)

The final, which aired on BBC Two on Saturday night, also featured a performance from 2019 winner Max Revell, who is currently dancing for the Akram Khan Company in its new production, Jungle Book Reimagined.

The dancers performed solos and premiered duets and trios choreographed by Kristina and Sade Alleyne, Gianna Gi, Dickson Mbi, and Seeta Patel, as well as a group performance created by dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Ivan Blackstock.

Presented by Clara Amfo, the main prize was judged by an independent panel of figures from the UK dance industry.

Artistic director Emma Gladstone said: “Our goal for BBC Young Dancer this year was to open creative doors for the dancers, and support their artistic growth. It has been joyous to see how they stepped through those doors with such ownership.

“Adhya Shastry was noticeable from the start for her commanding presence on stage, as well as her versatility across different styles.

“As the judges all commented, she is mesmerising to watch, and a most worthy winner.”

