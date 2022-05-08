In Pictures: Olly Alexander among the stars on the red carpet at Bafta TV Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olly Alexander led the star-studded red carpet wearing a cape and sporting bleached eyebrows as It’s A Sin led the nominations at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Stars from the small screen turned out in all their finery for the annual award ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

See them on the red carpet here:

Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Comer (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair (Ian West/PA)

Sally Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Martin Freeman (Ian West/PA)

Tom Daley (Ian West/PA)

Emily Watson (Ian West/PA)