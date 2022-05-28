Former Love Islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow welcome second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Love Islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow welcome second child

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 9:41 pm
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have welcomed their second child (Ian West/PA)
Former Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have announced the birth of their second child, calling her a “beautiful early bird”.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, already had one daughter, Nell Sophia, who was born in October 2020.

In a post on Instagram, the couple revealed they had had a second baby girl on May 27, named Nora Belle.

Alongside a video showing a selection of clips and photos, posted on both their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt, born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia.”

The couple married in September last year, in a ceremony attended by famous faces including fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville and singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

As part of the Instagram post, a touching video clip showed the couple’s eldest daughter Nell meeting her new sister for the first time.

Quickenden responded: “Congrats maybe can’t wait to meet her xx.”

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen said “Congratulations guys”, with four red heart emojis.

