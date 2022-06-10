Russell T Davies: There’s danger in the air for the LGBT community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Russell T Davies: There’s danger in the air for the LGBT community

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:48 pm
Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)
Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell T Davies has said the Don’t Say Gay movement in the US proves the LGBT community cannot relax about preserving its rights.

The screenwriter, whose credits include Doctor Who and It’s A Sin, said he could sense “danger in the air” and stressed the importance of telling LGBT stories on screen.

In March, the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed a Bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-school to third grade, despite criticism that it marginalises LGBT people.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022
John Whaite with his Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Johannes Radebe (Jacob King/PA)

During an interview with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite for Metro.co.uk, Davies addressed the lack of “queer” people on TV and took aim at the Bill.

He said: “Well that’s the point, visibility.

“More and more, I think that people take offence, and become prejudiced without even realising, when they imagine that something from their childhood has been undermined.

“And specifically when a fundamental visual image is altered.

“Whether that’s your childhood notion of mum and dad, or Jesus and the apostles, or boy kissing girl.

“If you learnt it when you were one, then you get upset when it’s changed, even if that change is simply the harmless existence of something other.

“So that’s why we need more images, more visibility, for everyone, from the youngest age, so a wider, diverse world becomes more natural, more real, more accepted. More happy!”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Asked about his ambitions for LGBT rights, he added: “I think we need more and more, we’ve had thousands of years of straight stories, we’ve got a long way to go before we catch up.

“And there’s danger in the air.

“The Don’t Say Gay movement proves that we can’t relax.

“What happens in America, then comes here.”

Davies created the pioneering 1999 TV series Queer As Folk, which chronicled the lives of three gay men living in Manchester.

He is also returning as Doctor Who’s showrunner after departing the programme in 2009 and has cast Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role.

