‘Natural pessimist’ Jo Brand hails community response to cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Natural pessimist’ Jo Brand hails community response to cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 3:36 pm
Jo Brand said seeing how people are willing to help each other during the cost-of-living crisis has made her feel “optimistic” despite being a natural pessimist (PA)
Jo Brand said seeing how people are willing to help each other during the cost-of-living crisis has made her feel “optimistic” despite being a natural pessimist (PA)

Jo Brand said seeing how people are willing to help each other during the cost-of-living crisis has made her feel “optimistic” despite being a natural pessimist.

The comedian, who is a supporter of the Month of Community initiative, said she feels cheered by figures suggesting neighbours are willing to help those living around them.

Figures from YouGov suggest almost one in four (23%) are willing to regularly cook for someone struggling to feed themselves, while 47% of all respondents said they would be willing to donate food to those in need.

Brand, 64, told the PA news agency: “It is just layer upon layer at the moment.

“It leaves you thinking, ‘What’s going to be the next thing that’s going to make everyone’s lives really difficult?’ As if we haven’t got enough already.”

Launched by the Eden Project Communities programme, the Month of Community aims to bring together various local groups and charities to focus on building better connected communities.

Brand said: “I was very impressed by the fact that people are really happy and willing to get stuck in in a variety of different ways.

“Because I think, ironically, with the explosion of communication on social media, you would think we were starting to be better connected.

“But I think there are huge swathes of the community, particularly the elderly people, who don’t know how that all works.

“So to think the fact there are people that are prepared to cook for others and volunteer at food banks or donate food is just reassuring, really.

“To me, it’s that side of it which makes me feel optimistic.

“I don’t know about you, I am a bit of a natural pessimist myself and so it just cheers me up to read statistics about the big numbers of people that are prepared to get stuck in.”

Further statistics suggest that more than 36 million people in the UK believe the country would not be able to function without people giving away food to the likes of food banks.

Brand said: “It’s reassuring because I also think the structure of society at the moment is such that let’s say 50 or 60 years ago you had far more extended family members living closer to you.

“But we’re all a lot more far flung these days and I think the support say younger women with babies used to get from their mum and their aunt and what have you doesn’t quite exist in that way anymore.

“We do have the potential to be quite fragmented so it’s reassuring to know that people do care and people are aware that others may be having a tough time.”

YouGov polled more than 2,000 adults across the UK.

The Month of Community runs throughout June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal