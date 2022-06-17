New Love Island bombshell shocks villa during ‘sex-sea’ challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Love Island bombshell shocks villa during ‘sex-sea’ challenge

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 10:20 pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
A new bombshell keen to “step on a few toes” has entered the Love Island villa during a tense episode.

Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, joined the show during Friday’s “sex-sea” challenge, which saw the girls perform a seductive dance for the boy of their choice.

When asked what she would bring to the villa, Danica said: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments, and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years.

“I don’t really see competition, I am a very self-assured girl.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls, but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Shortly after her arrival, a text revealed the girls would have to choose who to partner up with in a shock recoupling – starting with new girl Danica.

Standing around the firepit, she said: “I have not even been here 24 hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in.

“I have barely got to know any of you, you are all lovely boys, but I didn’t come here to play it safe and I need to follow my heart.

“I can kind of only go on what I saw from face value, and somebody who is usually my type, and I need to explore that unfortunately – I am going to have to follow my heart on this one.”

Her shock arrival came after a clash which saw Davide brand actress Ekin-Su a “liar”, adding “they’re going to give you an Oscar”, after new boy Jay confirmed he had been on the terrace – which she had vehemently denied.

Davide said: “This is the reason why I was not opening myself because I am scared to be hurt from a woman like you.

“I hope you find the love of your life because me and you are closed. I am looking for something real.”

Later he said she was the “fakest person” he had ever met,” adding: “For me you do not exist any more.”

Ekin-Su told Jay: “That was really mean what Davide did to me.”

Friday’s episode also saw Tasha win the “sex-sea” challenge, and Ekin-Su choose new boy Jay to dance for, despite kissing Davide playfully on the cheek.

