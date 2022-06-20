Dame Sheila Hancock on not learning from your mistakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Sheila Hancock on not learning from your mistakes

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock has spoken about not learning from mistakes as you get older (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock has spoken about not learning from mistakes as you get older (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Actress Dame Sheila Hancock said “we don’t learn from our mistakes” while reflecting on old age and missing her late husband.

Dame Sheila, 89, is a star of stage and screen, having won an Olivier award for her role in a 2007 production of Cabaret, and also starred in the likes of EastEnders and The Rag Trade.

Speaking to Saga magazine, Dame Sheila reflected on the downsides of old age and the myth that people get wiser as they get older.

Actor John Thaw and his wife
Sheila Hancock with her late husband, fellow actor John Thaw (Adam Butler/PA)

She told the publication, which is aimed at over-50s: “One of the worst things about old age is when you see things happening in the world, like war in Europe that you hoped would never happen again.

“We don’t learn from our mistakes. I don’t. I’ve known for years that my bathroom tiles get slippery when wet and I have been meaning to get a rubber mat. Three months ago I fell and broke my wrist. I still have not bought a mat. Wise?”

Dame Sheila also spoke about missing her late husband – the actor John Thaw, who died in 2002.

The pair starred alongside one another in the television series Kavanagh QC.

“I mockingly laugh at myself a lot, though I laughed more when John was alive,” she said.

“If I’m watching something on the telly, I try to imagine what he would be saying about it, because he was unbelievably cynical, and very funny with it.

“I miss that terribly. He gave me a sense of proportion, and teased me about my ‘Messiah complex’, as he used to call it.

“He was amazing at making me realise I was probably too concerned about things, always trying to change the world, and you can’t change everything. Or indeed anything much.”

The pair married in 1973 and Dame Sheila explained why she never tired of him, saying: “It annoys me when people attribute words and behaviour to the dead.

“They tell me John [Thaw] would have been proud of, or would have enjoyed, or would have said such and such. The thing that I loved most about my husband in life was that I never knew how he would react or what he would do.

“That is why in 30 years I never tired of him.”

Dame Sheila was made an OBE in 1974 and in 2021 became a DBE for services to drama and charity.

The July issue of Saga magazine is available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal