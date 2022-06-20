Paul Hollywood reflects on the ‘horrendous’ side of fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hollywood reflects on the ‘horrendous’ side of fame

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Paul Hollywood has spoken about the ‘horrendous’ downsides of fame (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Paul Hollywood has spoken about the 'horrendous' downsides of fame (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has said fame is “horrendous,” after more than a decade on the amateur baking show.

The 56-year-old celebrity chef has been a judge on the amateur baking competition show since its launch in 2010.

Speaking to the Radio Times about whether fame has been a positive experience, Hollywood said: “No, it’s horrendous.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
Hollywood with fellow The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

“I’ve always fought against the word ‘celebrity’, anyway. Right up to the age of 40, there was no way I thought I was ever going to be on telly.

“This came out of nowhere, and you have to adapt to it.

“There’s no school to go to learn how to deal with the press, or your day-to-day life, and how to block it off without going crazy and getting upset. You can’t.

“You just have to grow a very thick skin. Now I’ve got a skin like a crocodile.”

The Great British Bake Off launched on BBC Two, remaining on the channel for four series.

After gaining popularity, it moved to BBC One for the following three series.

In 2017 the programme transferred to Channel 4 and, despite the departure of fellow original judge Mary Berry, Hollywood went with the show.

Chef and restaurateur Prue Leith replaced Berry to judge alongside Hollywood.

Despite the difficulties Hollywood has encountered after gaining notoriety as a result of the show, he remains positive about its future, and has no doubt about what makes it popular.

“I always knew we were just the frame; the bakers are the picture,” he said.

“People like to hear what we have to say about them, but it’s always the bakers and their bakes that take centre-stage.

“I hope it does what MasterChef has done, which is just bumble on for years, after I’ve hung up my star baker apron.

“I’ve done hundreds of challenges in 13 years, and we’re nowhere near the end.”

