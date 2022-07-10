Love Island’s Andrew is in the doghouse as his fallout with Tasha continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Andrew is in the doghouse as his fallout with Tasha continues

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 7:54 pm
Andrew is in the doghouse with Tasha after it was revealed he had withheld information from her (ITV)
Andrew is in the doghouse with Tasha after it was revealed he had withheld information from her (ITV)

Andrew Le Page is facing the fallout from his decision to hide information from Tasha Ghouri, causing her to return his ring to him, which was given to her as a romantic gesture earlier in the series.

The main villa and Casa Amor islanders were reunited earlier in the week, forcing each to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

Andrew and Tasha, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

Despite getting close to Coco, Andrew appeared to attempt to rekindle his relationship with Tasha.

However, there was trouble in paradise after Tasha discovered Andrew had withheld information from her concerning an intimate moment he shared with Coco.

The pair came to blows in Friday’s episode and the fallout continues on Sunday as Tasha returns Andrew’s ring after he put it in her suitcase during Casa Amor.

Going over to the boys in the morning, Tasha gives the ring to Luca Bish, saying: “I don’t want to give it back to him.”

Later Andrew pulls Tasha for a chat to apologise for not telling her the whole truth about what happened with Coco.

Elsewhere in the villa Jacques O’Neill continues his attempts to win back Paige Thorne after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

Jacques makes a plan to write Paige a note and leaves it on her bed for her to find.

Using lipstick, he writes “Miss you honey bunz xx” on a piece of kitchen roll.

Once Paige finds the note, Jacques tells her: “I’ve literally wanted to tell you all day that I’ve been missing you.”

Also during Saturday night’s episode, the islanders will discover that the public have been voting for their favourite couple.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

The islanders are then told that the public have been voting for their favourite couple, and those with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

