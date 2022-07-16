Vicky Pattison worried she would ‘go the same way’ as her alcoholic father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky Pattison worried she would ‘go the same way’ as her alcoholic father

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 4:21 am
Vicky Pattison worried she would ‘go the same way’ as her alcoholic father (Ian West/PA)
Vicky Pattison worried she would ‘go the same way’ as her alcoholic father (Ian West/PA)

Vicky Pattison says she was worried she would “go the same way” as her father and become an alcoholic, leading her own children to be “broken”.

The Geordie Shore star, who was known for her excessive drinking, said despite not wanting to emulate her father’s behaviour, there had been times in her life when she had been “exactly like him”.

It comes ahead of the release of her new Channel 4 documentary Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me.

Pattison, 34, said she hoped the film would “bring more sunlight to alcoholism and breakdown the stigma surrounding it”.

Speaking to The Times Magazine, she talked about Geordie Shore and how her fellow “cast members” had gained a reputation for “glamourising” binge drinking.

Pattison said she feels “sick to her stomach” watching back at clips from the Newcastle-based reality show, and that she “didn’t like who it made me become”.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
The Geordie Shore star said despite not wanting to emulate her father’s behaviour, there had been times when she had been ‘exactly like him’ (Ian West/PA)

“I believed I was my father’s daughter, so it was going to happen sooner or later and didn’t really matter when,” she told The Times.

“Loads of people on the show had a really nice time and became funny and silly and then stopped. That was never me. I don’t have an off switch and I was never a nice drunk.”

Pattison added that she “did not blame” the show’s producers, but at the age of 22 did not have the skills to “navigate being surrounded by that much alcohol”.

The reality star was arrested in 2013 after throwing a shoe inside a bar which injured a woman and a staff member.

She was suspended from Geordie Shore and says she contemplated suicide but was supported through by her sister and a friend.

She returned to the show for two more series and finally quit in 2014.

She told The Times she remembered being used “as a human walking stick” by her father, John, and that as she got older, his drinking became worse.

“When you grow up with something, you just think it’s normal,” she said.

“I thought all houses were loud. Dad used to fall over an awful lot.”

“The boys didn’t want to knock on my door because Dad could be scary. I didn’t want to be like him. But at points, I’ve been exactly like him.

“The idea that alcoholism was some kind of gene frightened me and made me think I had no option but to go the same way. I saw I needed to take steps to change things.”

Pattinson says that she wants to be a mother despite harbouring doubts, and hopes that her new documentary will give people a better understanding of the lives of alcoholics and their children.

“I didn’t understand and I used to get mad – mad at my dad and mad at myself, because I’d see myself destroying everything I’d prayed for and I couldn’t stop,” she said.

On her previous claim she would not have children, she said: “The real reason was because I had all my dad’s issues and hang-ups and addictions, and I was so frightened my children would end up like me: broken.”

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Pattison now lives in north London with her fiance, The Only Way Is Essex star, Ercan Ramadan (Ian West/PA)

She now lives in north London with her fiance, The Only Way Is Essex star, Ercan Ramadan, and despite maintaining a “complicated” relationship with alcohol, is adamant she is not an alcoholic herself.

“It’s a slippery slope from being social to being dependent to being addicted,” she said.

“I’ve danced with that my whole adult life. But I am aware I have the potential to turn into someone I don’t want to be and have a life I don’t want to have.

“My dad’s never wanted anything more than a drink. But I do want things.”

Teasing the documentary on Instagram, Pattison described it as a “pinch me moment”.

“I made this documentary to bring more sunlight to alcoholism and breakdown the stigma surrounding it,” she said.

“I myself have never had a healthy relationship with alcohol- but I am trying to be better, trying to stop my destructive patterns and hopefully have a life filled with things I love and people that love me.

“Rather than the really dark alternative I’d convinced myself was waiting for me.”

