Scarlett Moffatt on failing her driving test 13 times: I do not give up

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:58 pm
Scarlett Moffatt (David Parry/PA)
Scarlett Moffatt (David Parry/PA)

Scarlett Moffatt has said she “does not give up” as she explained how she had failed her driving test 13 times.

The Gogglebox star will host a new BBC show, titled Scarlett’s Driving School, where she will provide support for fellow learners as they take an intensive course run by some of the UK’s top driving instructors.

The 31-year-old revealed she started learning when she was 17 and that she can now successfully complete roundabouts but still struggles with manoeuvres.

During an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, presenter Dermot O’Leary asked if she had considered driving might not be for her, to which she replied: “I do not give up.”

Fellow presenter Alison Hammond queried if it is the instructor who makes her nervous, which got Moffatt to jokingly admit: “No, I just can’t drive.”

She added: “Honestly, I’d love to go: ‘It’s because of the instructors or the examiners.’

“I started when I was 17, I’m now 31. I can do roundabouts, manoeuvres I still need to work on, but I’m definitely getting better.”

When asked if her instructors tell her if they think she is ready for the test before sitting, she bluntly said: “Yeah, liars” which had the presenters in fits of laughter.

Moffatt is also presenting a new Channel 4 documentary, Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates, which explores the rise of Tourette’s within the UK.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic paediatricians and child mental health practitioners have recorded a stark increase in the prevalence of tic disorders among children and teenagers.

In the new programme, Moffatt travels around the country to delve into the mystery, meeting some of those who have been recently diagnosed with the condition, scientists grappling with the new phenomenon, and a group of Tourette’s TikTok influencers.

Moffatt explained that this is a personal journey for her as when she was younger she experienced a sudden onset of facial tics as a result of suffering from Bell’s palsy.

This is a condition which causes temporary weakness or lack of movement affecting one side of the face, according to the NHS.

The TV star said: “I remember that being quite a scary time, not being able to control my own body.”

She added: “When I started seeing all these articles and TikToks about loads of young girls who were around my age when I got it, getting sudden onset tics, I just felt like it was something I wanted to investigate and luckily the telly powers that be allowed that to happen.”

Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates airs on Tuesday at 10pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

