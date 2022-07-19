Love Islanders tasked with choosing which two fellow contestants are eliminated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Love Island contestants face the tough decision of choosing which two of their fellow islanders will be dumped from the show.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed the dilemma during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV dating programme.

Your votes mean the vulnerable Islanders are:👨 Billy & Dami👩 Danica & Summer One boy and one girl are going to be dumped from the Island 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Gur7y8C2Ni — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2022

Crashing a surprise VIP party for the contestants at Vibe Club, she told them: “Hello islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Whitmore told them the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

After gasps from the contestants, she added: “I can tell you that one boy and one girl will not be returning to the villa tonight – and that decision is in the hands of your fellow islanders,” before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The result of the islanders’ vote is expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

The episode also saw an angry and tearful Danica confront former partner Billy after he kissed Gemma Owen during the Snog, Marry, Pie task, which has caused much friction in the villa.

During the party she received words of support from the other girls with Ekin-Su Culculoglu lifting a glass and telling her: “Let’s toast to strong, independent women who stand up for themselves.”

Danica, who has been unlucky in love throughout the series, then stormed over to Billy who was relaxing by the pool, branding him “really disgusting” and saying his actions made him “look like a pig”.

Their argument escalated before Billy walked away, claiming she had “changed her tune” since yesterday.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.