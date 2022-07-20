Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 5:24 pm
Bridgerton (Netflix/PA)
Bridgerton (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has announced three new cast members for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton as filming begins in London.

Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown) and James Phoon (Wreck) are joining the ensemble of the Regency-era romance.

A short video posted on social media from on set sees the cast, dressed in casual clothes, flashing three fingers up at the camera to signify the upcoming third series.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, then announces filming has “officially begun” before preparing to ride off in a carriage.

Francis will play Marcus Anderson, a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others”.

Phillips, meanwhile, will play Lord Debling, a “genial lord with unusual interests” who still intrigues the ladies of London’s gentry.

Phoon will make his Bridgerton debut as the handsome but dim-witted Harry Dankworth.

The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

Season three will find Featherington as she continues to lead a double life as Lady Whistledown amid an ongoing rift with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie.

She meets three potential suitors but Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) returning from his summer with a “new look and a serious sense of swagger” throws things into disarray.

The plot description adds: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

“But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Season three of Bridgerton features new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell, who takes over from series creator Chris Van Dusen.

